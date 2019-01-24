A Mid-Michigan man was found shot to death in his home, and now a cash reward is being offered to track down his killer.
James Scott Davis was found shot to death on Jan. 24, 2015 in his home in the 2700 block of Stevenson Avenue on Flint’s west side.
Investigators believe robbery was a motive in the shooting.
If you have any information, submit it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or just the P3 mobile app.
Information leading to an arrest and conviction could earn a cash reward up to $2,500.
