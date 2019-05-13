One man died after a crash Sunday morning in Saginaw County.
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a crash around 5 a.m. Sunday on Fergus Road near South Oakley Road in St Charles Township.
Deputies got to the scene and found a vehicle on fire and rolled on to the roof.
The 21-year-old driver, 23-year-old and 26-year-old passengers were men from Shiawassee County, deputies said.
The 23-year-old, Darien Hain was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
Deputies said the driver was headed westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.
The vehicle hit a tree, rolled and started on fire, according to deputies.
The crash is still under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor.
