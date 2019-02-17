State police say a man riding a snowmobile died after he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown against a tree in western Michigan.
Michigan State Police's Lakeview post says Archie Demartin was pronounced dead early Sunday at the scene of the accident in Montcalm County's Reynolds Township.
Police did not release his age or hometown.
Authorities say Demartin was riding a snowmobile late Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle. The snowmobile overturned and ejected Demartin, who wasn't wearing a helmet, into a tree.
The accident occurred near the intersection Mackinaw Trail Drive and Saginaw Trail.
