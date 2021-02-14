A man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Flint.
Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Flint Police and Michigan State Police were called to the 1800 block of Chelan Street in Flint for a shooting.
When officers got to the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying near the roadway. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Trooper Dennis Hartman at (810) 285-3649 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
