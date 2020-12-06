A man died in McBain after an hours-long standoff with Michigan State Police.
Troopers said he shot himself as the MSP Emergency Support Team approached.
Troopers had been negotiating with a 41-year-old McBain man on Sunday while he was hiding in an apartment.
MSP said they were called to the area after threatening letters were sent to healthcare workers.
Troopers evacuated the apartment complex where the man is hiding.
Earlier in the day multiple shots were heard outside the complex but troopers said the suspect was alone and there have been to injuries to troopers or the suspect at that time.
A perimeter had been established and several MSP vehicles were outside the area, including a truck that says bomb squad.
