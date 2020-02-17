A Michigan man attempting to lead his runaway horse home has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Michigan State Police were called to Austin Township in Mecosta County for a report of a horse on the loose. When the trooper arrived in the area of 8 Mile Road near 170th Avenue, the trooper captured the horse, and was able to identify its owner as 85-year-old Robert Johnston of Stanwood.
Johnston was called to the scene, and began leading the horse home, with the trooper helping. That’s when officials said a 43-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman lost control of her vehicle and hit the man and his horse, killing them both.
The vehicle then hit the patrol vehicle, with the trooper sitting inside.
The trooper was medically treated for injuries he sustained. The Mt. Pleasant woman was not hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.
