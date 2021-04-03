A rollover crash left one person seriously injured in Grand Blanc Township.
Around midnight on Saturday, Grand Blanc Township Police Officers were called to northbound I-75 at the Holly Road exit for a single vehicle crash. When they got to the scene they found the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.
The 26-year-old Flint Township man was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the preliminary investigation shows the driver was headed north on I-75 when he tried to take the Holly Road exit. He lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, rolled several times and was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver initially told officers there was a female passenger in the vehicle. Officers searched on foot, used a thermal camera, a K-9 officer and a drone but couldn't find another person.
The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle crashed. It's unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
