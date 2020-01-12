Man left without power during first winter in Michigan in 29 years

The winter weather this weekend has caused an absolute mess in Mid-Michigan, including in Saginaw Township.
Crews have been out and about since Saturday night doing their best to restore power.
For some, the wait has not been easy.
Thomas Wagner said it’s been a cold weekend.
The 83-year-old said without a generator, he’s been struggling to keep his house warm.
“I’m trying to keep the house from going down to 40 degrees, it’s 52 right now in here,” Wagner said.
He said he had to sleep in a sleeping bag overnight, just to keep warm enough, something he hasn’t had to do in a long time.
“Normally we vacation in Florida for the last 29 years, this is the first year I’ve been back up in Michigan and it’s terrible,” Wagner said.
Wagner said he couldn’t even brew his coffee or have breakfast this morning.
So TV5’s Ashlyn Hill grabbed a warm coffee and some snacks for Wagner.
