A man was flown to a hospital after he lost his leg to a commercial firework accident in the village of Breckenridge on Sunday.
The 56-year-old man was lighting fireworks when somehow the mortar tipped over, fired off towards him, and severed the man’s leg, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. He was flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for his injuries.
"It's never good," said Brian Anderson, firefighter for Breckenridge.
Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris said this appears to be an accident and is an isolated incident, adding the man worked for a local professional fireworks company.
The Wolverine Fireworks employee was setting off the explosives for the village's Fourth of July display.
"The training he put on and the way he put it on, it was always informative, interesting, and a lot of times it was fun," Anderson said.
Village Manager Jeff Ostrander said the man was the pyrotechnician hired to do the show.
"He has done our local display for many years. He is a very nice man and the Breckenridge community is praying for him and his family," Ostrander said.
Residents in town are calling it a tragedy.
"We were at the fireworks and we knew something had happened. We didn't know what, and we started to pray," one resident said.
"Sometimes things just happen and unfortunately, people get hurt," another resident said.
"It's a really sad story to hear about. So I'm thankful that when it happened there was people that were able to get to him. But it's a sad thing to hear. It's not something you would expect to hear on the Fourth of July," said Breanna Sumner, employee at Siler's Market.
The firework mishap was the talk of the town on Tuesday. Sumner is wishing the best for the man and his family.
"A lot of us are in the area trying to figure out how to help. So prayers are with them. We hope he heals up quick," Sumner said.
The same goes for Anderson, who is thinking about his friend and the new challenges he will face in the years to come.
"I hope his family is comforted by the care he's getting. I know we did everything we could and I can't wait to see him again," Anderson said.
A spokesperson for Wolverine Fireworks said they will have no comment until the investigation is complete.
The sheriff’s office will be working with the Breckenridge Police Department for any further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.