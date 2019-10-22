A weight-loss journey you need to see to believe.
3-year-ago, Carlos Orosco weighed 650 pounds.
“650 it was tough. It was a lot of keeping things inside. Faking that everything was fine,” Orosco said.
Now Orosco weighs 175 pounds, which is a total loss of 475 pounds.
If that isn’t enough, Orosco just finished running his first marathon in Detroit over the weekend. He ran 26.2 miles.
“Crossing the finish line, everything was like a release. An overwhelming feeling of just pride and excitement,” Orosco said.
Orosco said it’s a radical shift in lifestyles. When he weighed 650 pounds, he couldn’t do much. His health was in danger, he underwent bariatric surgery. He said that it changed his life.
“The best decision I’ve ever made, and it’s given me the opportunity to live,” Orosco said.
The surgery left him weighing around 250 pounds. He said he then buckled down and started working out.
“I’m usually here five to six days a week for a couple hours,” Orosco said.
When asked what’s his big secret to losing the weight, he said it was setting his pride to the side and asking for help.
“Sometimes you just need to put your pride to the side. Ask for help. You just have to be proactive in making that decision to better yourself and better your lifestyle,” Orosco said.
Orosco said he’s enjoying his fitness journey. He said he’s training for another race in a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.