A Michigan woman says her husband has been missing since Thursday.
The couple moved to the U.S. from Mexico and are here on a work visa; she’s concerned he could be in danger.
"I just want to know what has happened. What happened with my husband. I need answers," said Cecilia Carrillo.
She said her husband, Wilberth De Leon was working from their home in Rochester Hills when she last saw him.
He works in software for Continental, an automotive supplier in Auburn Hills.
"I saw his cigarettes and his lighter. And that’s the most strange thing because he never goes out with his lighter."
In addition to his cigarettes, something he usually doesn’t leave the house without, he doesn’t have his wallet, passport, or his work visa, which is valid.
"This doesn’t sound like Wilberth at all. The fact that he left without nothing, not even cigarettes”
Wilbert, 59, has a medium build, is bald, and has blue eyes, was last seen wearing jeans and black running shoes.
His cell phone, which is a Mexican phone number, is also gone.
Wilberth’s close friend Javier says the phone was off but appeared to be on over the weekend when they attempted to reach him. But there was no answer.
His family has filed a police report with Rochester Hills Police, and have printed dozens of posters hoping someone may have seen him.
"I just want to know what’s happened."
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.
