A 38-year-old man is missing after he, his wife and their two children were swept into Lake Michigan from the mouth of the Big Sable River in western Michigan.
The Ludington Daily News reports that sheriff's officials have identified the missing man as Brian Herrmann and that his family was rescued from the water Thursday afternoon at Ludington State Park, northwest of Grand Rapids.
Searchers were continuing to look for Herrmann Friday.
Officials are warning about fast currents and high water levels at river mouths that empty into the lake. The Mason County sheriff's office wants state officials to make the Big Sable River mouth off limits to swimmers until water levels go down.
A 14-year-old girl and 18-year-old man have died in separate swimming incidents since July 18.
