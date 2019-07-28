A man nearly drowned in the Port Austin Harbor after overturning his kayak.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said central dispatch received a call about the incident at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, July 27.
According to the original call, Ryan Kaiser, a 41-year-old man from Madison Heights, overturned his kayak and tried to get back to the steel breakwall while battling some choppy water.
The sheriff’s office believed another kayaker was in trouble north of that location. Deputies and firefighters from the Port Austin Fire Department were sent to the area.
While first responders were on their way, they were informed by central dispatch that Kaiser was pulled onto the breakwall by witnesses with an emergency life ring.
When authorities made contact with him, they said Kaiser was very exhausted and could have been overtaken by the water.
The sheriff’s office said apparently Kaiser took off his life jacket in hopes of making it through the turbulent conditions.
“Fortunately it worked out for him but that almost was a fatal mistake,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release.
Kaiser was taken to McLaren Thumb Regional Hospital for further treatment.
The Port Austin Fire Department made contact with the second kayaker in distress who was able to get back to shore.
The sheriff’s office said it also handled two other similar incidents in the Pointe aux Barques area.
One kayaker overturned but swam to shallow water and the other was a small sailboat that overturned.
The sailboat occupants were rescued by shoreline residents who used their watercraft.
“We have continually advised kayakers not to take Lake Huron for granted. We repeat that advisory by asking them not to enter unprotected waters during windy and turbulent water conditions,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
