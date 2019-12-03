A man on Detroit’s Most Wanted list, who is accused of stealing vehicles out of the Detroit area, has been arrested in Mid-Michigan.
The U.S. Marshals Service confirms that Timothy Hobson, 28, was taken into custody on Dec. 3.
Investigators said a viewer tip, in collaboration with Crime Stoppers of Michigan, lead the U.S. Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT), Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Corrections, and Dearborn Police to an apartment building in the 11000 block of Juniper Way in Grand Blanc.
Aaron Garcia, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, told TV5 that the tip came in and surveillance started early on Tuesday at the apartment building.
When officials tried to arrest Hobson he ran, but was taken into custody without incident, Garcia said.
Officials are investigating whether he stole any vehicles in the Mid-Michigan area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.