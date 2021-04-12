Saginaw Township Police responded to a crash involving a mini-bike and a truck.
Officers were sent to Gratiot Road near St. Andrews at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12.
Police say a 20-year-old Saginaw man was heading east on a mini-bike on Gratiot Road and did not have his headlights on. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old Saginaw Township man, on St. Andrews Road tried to turn westbound onto Gratiot Road but did not see the mini-bike, according to police.
The mini-bike struck the side of the pickup truck and the driver suffered numerous fractures. He was taken to the hospital by an MMR ambulance.
Police said the 20-year-old died from his injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
