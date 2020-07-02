A Houghton Lake man is out on bond after state troopers found him with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Early Tuesday morning, June 25, troopers from the Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle on M-55, near Dollena Avenue in Denton Township.
The driver, 26-year-old James Peter Duncan, was stopped for an equipment violation.
MSP said during the stop he was found with methamphetamine.
Duncan was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.
He was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon on one count of possession of meth, a felony punishable by 10 years.
Duncan was released on bond awaiting his next court appearance.
