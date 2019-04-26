A local man helps a fellow business owner and friend by paying her booth rent while she’s away dealing with stage one cancer.
Greg Buzzard owns That Guys BBQ and Grill located at City Market in Bay City. He spends most of his time serving delicious food, but on April 25th something different was on the menu.
Buzzard helped fellow business owner and friend Jenny Loree. Loree has stage one breast cancer. She runs Bee Leaf Teas. Buzzard surprised Loree by paying three months’ rent for her space at City Market.
“The Lord’s not checking your bank account balance, he’s checking your faith. And you know sometimes you just have to step out and do what you know is right,” Buzzard said. “We just had to do it.”
Buzzard isn’t the only one helping, everyone at City Market is pitching in.
“It’s just a really nice blessing to be part of this group,” City Market Manager Becky Hortop said.
Hortop said she is like everyone else there, pulling for Loree.
“She had a procedure this morning and it went well so she’s starting to get into her treatments starting next week,” Hortop said.
While Loree is getting the medical care she needs, business at Bee Leaf Teas will go on.
Bob Younce, owner of The Devout Sprout, is helping to run the counter at Bee Leaf Teas in Loree’s absence.
“We take care of each other and yeah it’s good to know that if something were to happen to us that somebody would help,” Younce said.
He said that it’s the least he can do.
“Jenny, we love you and we hope that your recovery goes well, and when you can be here we look forward to seeing you, and when you can’t be here we’ve got you covered,” Younce said.
Buzzard said his unselfish act is his way of letting Loree know this disease will not win.
“She is not battling this cancer alone. She’s got a team of people who will be by her side and fight the fight with her.
