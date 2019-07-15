A man was pinned underneath his motorcycle during an accident in Sanilac County.
On Sunday, July 14 at 6:20 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received the call about the accident on Cedar Avenue, near Eleventh Street in Forestville.
The investigation indicates that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 38-year-old man from Williamston, was westbound on Cedar Avenue and had trouble navigating the curved roadway.
The motorcycle went into the south ditch and the driver was pinned under the motorcycle.
The 38-year-old was treated on the scene and taken to Harbor Beach Hospital by East Huron Ambulance and Sanilac EMS.
He was then transported by Life Net to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw for further treatment.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Delaware Township Fire Department.
