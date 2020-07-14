IMAGE: Damian Garrett

Damian Garrett, of Augusta, has pleaded guilty in the death of Skylar Papple.

The toddler was pronounced dead on Sept. 17, 2019 after she was found not breathing.

Related: Affidavit reveals horrific details of toddler's death

Garrett was arrested after her death and pleaded not guilty to felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

On Friday, July 10, 2020, Garrett changed his plea and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 4.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.