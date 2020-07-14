Damian Garrett, of Augusta, has pleaded guilty in the death of Skylar Papple.
The toddler was pronounced dead on Sept. 17, 2019 after she was found not breathing.
Garrett was arrested after her death and pleaded not guilty to felony murder and first-degree child abuse.
On Friday, July 10, 2020, Garrett changed his plea and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 4.
