A Fenton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2017 shooting death of his friend at a point-blank range.
Abdurrahman Akl called 911 on March 4, 2017 saying he had killed his friend, former Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell previously told TV5.
Brady Morris, 18, was found dead at the scene on Moffit Drive in Fenton Township.
Akl pleaded guilty to manslaughter and felony firearms on Aug. 13, 2020.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 4.
