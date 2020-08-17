A western Michigan man has pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbings of his housemate and another man in separate incidents.
WOOD-TV reports that sentencing is scheduled Sept. 3 for 37-year-old George Yzaguirre.
Court records show that Yzaguirre entered the pleas Aug. 4 to felony murder and first-degree murder in the deaths of 63-year-old Ed Fuller and 34-year-old David Isner.
Police said workers at a Home Depot store called 911 in December to report that Yzaguirre walked in and said he wanted to turn himself in for two killings.
Isner was stabbed in late November. He had shared a Kentwood duplex with Yzaguirre.
Fuller was found dead at his mobile home in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids. He had been robbed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.