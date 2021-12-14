A man accused of embezzling funds from a fundraiser to support cancer research pleaded guilty.
Kyle Browne was charged with embezzlement of more than $200 but less than $1,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization. Under the plea agreement, Browne pleaded guilty to larceny less than $200 and has been ordered to pay $640.85 in restitution.
Browne was the assistant fire chief of the Tri-Township Fire Department in St. Charles at the time of the incident. Michigan State Police investigated the missing funds intended to go toward cancer research in Deward Beeler’s name, a firefighter who passed away in 2018 after battling lung cancer.
Beeler retired in 2017 as a safety officer from Tri-Township Fire District with a lifetime of fire service from multiple departments.
