Detroit police looking for possible serial killer, rapist targeting sex workers

Detroit police are investigating a possible serial killer targeting sex workers.

A Detroit man who police say is suspected in the deaths of three women will return to court next month for a key hearing on sexual assault charges in a separate case.

Thirty-four-year-old Deangelo Martin had a brief hearing Thursday in Detroit, where he faces charges of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. He remains jailed on those charges and is due in court July 16 for a hearing on whether the case will go to trial.

The Detroit News reports that defense lawyer Wyatt Harris says Martin is "in good health, and his demeanor is good."

Martin hasn't been charged with the killings, but Detroit's police chief has said he sees similarities between the slayings and assaults of at least two women. Bodies were found in vacant houses and investigators are looking at more cases.

