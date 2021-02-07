On Feb. 6 the Saginaw Police Department was made aware of a viral YouTube video featuring a man reportedly posing as volunteer Saginaw police officer.
"He is not or has not ever been affiliated with our reserve program or the Saginaw Police Department," said Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. "We didn't even know who he was."
The video was filmed at the Walmart in Bay City. The person who filmed the video accused the man of planning to meet up with a 15-year-old girl.
The subject of the video had active warrants out for his arrest.
"He was taken into custody last night by Bridgeport Township," Gerow said. "That's where this individual lived. He had active traffic warrants out of Buena Vista Township that he was arrested for."
As for the alleged predatory actions, Gerow said an investigation is now in the hands of state police.
"They are going to be investigating this case to see if there were any charges or if any crimes were committed by this individual," Gerow said.
