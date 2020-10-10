A symbol of hope following a tragedy. That's what Dennis Butler wanted to create.
"I was driving around one morning after the flood,” Butler said. “I was doing a lot of thinking and I seen some American flags flying and I just got the idea that a flag in the middle of the lakebed would be a good symbol of hope."
He succeeded in creating this symbol. One that stood out for the Sanford community.
"I never expected to have all the reactions that we got on Facebook and everything,” he said. “I never realized so many people would appreciate the flag and look at it and be so moved by it. The reaction surprised me.”
Dennis' flag can be a little hard to see from. That's why his daughter Taryn has created a fundraiser.
He hopes to get an even bigger flag and move it closer to the highway for more people to see."
"Trying to support my dad with his mission. He calls it Operation Flag," Taryn Wentz said.
"The flag I have out there now, it’s a 5 by 8,” Butler said. “Most flags are 3 by 5, but even that 5 by 8 looks small from the highway."
His motivation for this small act with a big impact is selfless.
"I did it for everybody else,” he said. “I did it to give everyone else a positive symbol of hope. I did it for everybody. And it makes me feel good. I never expected the reaction. It was just incredible."
Butler hopes to keep his flag flying for as long as possible.
