Getting three Michigan veterans the military honors they deserve is the goal of a Mid-Michigan man.
He is trying to raise funds for their internment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
“To preserve them and to honor them and respect them like I respect a lot of veterans,” said Robert Armstead.
Armstead loves veterans. His family has a long history of fighting for their country, dating back to the 1800s.
Peter Armstead served three years in the Civil War.
Earl Armstead fought in World War I.
Robert Armstead’s father, also named Robert, saw combat in World War II.
Now Armstead is trying to get his late relatives all buried in one place – the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
“This will make history I believe. Not only in the state of Michigan, but I believe in the United States to have three family members from the Civil War, World War I, and World War II, that would be buried side by side,” Armstead said.
Armstead said there is already a plan in place to move the trio from their current resting place to their final one. All his family needs are donations to make it happen.
“Through the grace of God, we already have like two-thirds. We have $10,000, a little over that thus far. So I just need roughly about another $4,500 and we can make it happen,” Armstead said.
If all works out, Armstead is hoping to have a public ceremony this fall.
“These veterans are going to be buried on sacred ground with other honored veterans. And that means a lot,” Armstead said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help.
