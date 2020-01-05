A man is speaking out after firefighters posed for a picture in front of his mother’s burning home.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Deontae Higginbotham. “Just lost for words that they just let it burn all the way down to the ground.”
Pictures on Detroit’s own website show the house on Green Street had an owner, Deontae’s mother 70-year-old Dorothy Higginbotham.
The city also has a picture of the house dated 2014 with a woman walking out the front door.
Deontae has pictures showing they were renovating the house all the way down to the studs.
They installed new kitchen cabinets, a new wooden stairway banister. It was a project underway for months.
The family has owned the house for 50 years.
This was a gift to their mother, Dorothy, with dementia.
“My mother’s house, we had took her out of it because she’s been really sick right now, so we was trying to get everything right for her,” Deontae said.
The city of Detroit officials said the picture was taken on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the retirement of a battalion chief and that the house was vacant.
But sources inside the department have given WXYZ a clip of radio traffic with Ladder 13 on the scene talking with dispatch, that the house was a total loss.
"Radio 13 is unable to do a complete search due to structural collapse," you can hear in the radio traffic.
"Was that occupied or vacant, Ladder 13?" the dispatcher asks.
"Occupied," they respond.
Deontae heard that for the first time.
"They need to be fired and they need to do their job. They're called firefighters for a reason," he said.
The house on Green St. is now only a pile of rubble, and the family wants answers.
