A 24-year-old Mid-Michigan man received minor injuries after he crashed into a train Thursday afternoon.
It happened at 4:37 p.m. on Meridian Road about one-tenth of a mile north of M-46 in Gratiot County's Wheeler Township.
Zackary Sklener, of Breckenridge, was traveling southbound on Meridian Road when he crashed into the train that was traveling westbound, the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office said.
Sklener told investigators he reached for something in the backseat of his car, when he looked up he collided with the engine of the train, the sheriff's office said.
Sklener was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center Gratiot for treatment of minor injuries. He has since been released.
The engineer of the train was not injured.
Sklener was cited for careless driving.
Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The road was closed for several hours while crews investigated.
The lighted railroad crossing signal was damaged during the crash. Gratiot County Emergency Management is asking people to treat the railroad crossing as a stop sign until the signals can be repaired.
