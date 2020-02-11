One of the people accused of pretending to be a police officer in the Flint area has been sentenced.
Austin Erwin was arrested on multiple felony charges in 2018 in connection to a group accused of impersonating police officers and taking the law into their own hands.
Investigators said the group had been fooling residents and first responders, even acting as police at crime scenes and neighborhood parks.
On Jan. 10, 2020, Erwin pleaded guilty to impersonating a peace officer in exchange for the other charges being dropped.
He was sentenced to five years probation on Monday, Feb. 10.
