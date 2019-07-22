A Mid-Michigan man is recovering quickly after having his foot amputated more than a year ago.
TV5 introduced you to Pete Badgero after he lost his foot in a rototiller accident working at Tri-City Speedway in Auburn.
“I wanted to take it home and put it in a pickle jar with some whiskey. Would be a hell of a conversation piece,” said Pete Badgero.
It’s been over a year since the accident and Badgero is back at the race track and working hard.
“This is actually like the fifth or sixth leg that I’ve had because my leg has healed up so quick. According to the prosthetics people, I’m way past their expectations,” Badgero said.
Badgero said he went more than 175 miles on his last leg and is working part-time at the race track he loves.
“I haven’t missed any races yet,” Badgero said.
He said he’s almost at 100 percent. He said that sometimes he has phantom pains where his foot should be.
“Like a muscle cramp. Or like somebody shooting electricity through your foot, or somebody hitting your toes with a hammer. It only last for a couple seconds, then it’s gone. It lets you know you’re alive,” Badgero said.
He said there’s nothing secret about how he’s recovered so quickly.
“God’s got a special plan for me and he ain’t fulfilled it yet. I’ve been kicked around. I’ve been in numerous car accidents and motorcycle accidents. I’ve been kicked around so he’s got a plan for me,” Badgero said.
Through it all, he maintained his sense of humor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.