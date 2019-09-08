A Grand Rapids man accused of killing a woman and dismembering her body has rejected a plea deal that offered an opportunity for parole after 31 years in prison.
Jared Chance told a judge Monday that he wants to go to trial in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Young. If convicted of first-degree murder, the 30-year-old would go to prison for life. Jury selection in Kent County court began after the plea deal was turned down.
The victim was from the Kalamazoo area. Young's torso was found in December in the basement of Chance's Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains haven't been found.
Police quote Chance as telling a neighbor that he knew how to commit murder and "get away with it."
Separately, Chance's parents are charged with perjury and accessories after the fact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.