A 78-year-old man was reported missing from Lapeer County.
Joe Mindelli was last seen in the area of Rochester Road and Casey Road in Dryden Township. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office sent out a missing person alert for Mindelli on Monday, July 19.
He was possibly wearing rubber boots and cargo style pants. He is 5’8” and 140 pounds.
The Dryden Township Fire Department is asking residents in the area to check their property, out buildings and deer blinds. If you have any information, call 911.
