The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing man.
Lanard Curtaindoll, 41, was last seen in the city of Pontiac on Nov. 23.
He had been in the area of the 100 block of Edison Street and was driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Accent. The vehicle has since been located by its owner and showed no signs of Curtaindoll, the sheriff's office said.
Curtaindoll is 5'9" and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, Rock Revival jeans, blue and white Air Force One sneakers and a black or dark blue Pelle Pelle coat with fur lining in the hood.
Curtaindoll has both of his ears pierced and was wearing silver studded earrings, a silver watch and a cross necklace.
He also goes by the nicknames of "Lil Man" and "LA."
If you know if his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $2,500 reward for information.
