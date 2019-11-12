A man who was reporting missing in Arenac County last year is still missing.
Albert John Schiller was last seen on Nov. 7, 2018.
"We're just at a loss," the Arenac County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said they have exhausted all areas and utilized every resource to find Schiller, who has dementia.
Search efforts included using a drone, a Michigan State Police chopper, K9s, and a lot of searching of properties in the area.
The sheriff's office has suspended the search for Schiller until they are able to get any new information that could assist them.
Schiller is 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds.
He has brown eyes and black/gray hair. He also had a full beard and mustache at the time he went missing.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or information that could help the sheriff's office, call the sheriff's office at 989-846-3002.
