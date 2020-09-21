A 51-year-old Sandusky man was rescued over the weekend after he was found pinned under a tractor.
It happened about 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ubly Road in Sanilac County's Argyle Township on Sept. 19.
The man was found under a Kubota L3830D tractor in a drainage ditch, said Sgt. Shelly Park, with the sheriff's office.
The man was taken to St. Mary's in Saginaw for treatment for his injuries. The extent of his injuries is unclear.
