Man rescued after driving through standing water in Saginaw Twp

First responders were able to save a man after he tried to drive through standing water and was swept away by floodwaters.
Police and firefighters were sent to S. Center and W. Michigan roads at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 21.
The driver was northbound on S. Center and crossed the Center Road Bridge before his truck stalled, just stalled just south of the intersection with W. Michigan, according to police.
When crews arrived on the scene, responders learned that the 19-year-old man left his truck and tried to walk to a vacant store on the southwest corner.
Saginaw Township Police said a witness saw the swift current sweep the man under the floodwaters.
Fire department personnel used an inflatable boat to rescue the man clinging to a tree that was at a distance from his truck.
Police said the man received small cuts and scratches after being dragged through the wall and hitting debris.
MMR paramedics examined the man after being rescued and did not require medical treatment at a hospital.
Saginaw Township Fire Chief Jim Peterson and Police Chief Don Pussehl Jr. are warning drivers not to drive through standing water on closed roadways.
Police said vehicles can easily become disabled and river currents are swift as they are dangerous.
