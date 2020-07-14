Man rescued after Sea-Doo took on water
Source: Huron County Sheriff

A man was rescued after his Sea-Doo began taking on water in Lake Huron.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office was sent offshore of Caseville on July 13 at around 2 p.m. after a man’s personal watercraft became swamped.

Deputies said the 23-year-old man from Wyandotte called for help on his cellphone, which he had in a watertight case.

He was pulled from the water, and officers towed back his 2001 Sea-Doo.

He refused medical treatment.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

