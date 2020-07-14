A man was rescued after his Sea-Doo began taking on water in Lake Huron.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office was sent offshore of Caseville on July 13 at around 2 p.m. after a man’s personal watercraft became swamped.
Deputies said the 23-year-old man from Wyandotte called for help on his cellphone, which he had in a watertight case.
He was pulled from the water, and officers towed back his 2001 Sea-Doo.
He refused medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.