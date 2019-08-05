First responders saved the life of a Mt. Morris man after his vehicle struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire.
On Sunday, Aug. 5 at 8:15 p.m., Lapeer County Central Dispatch alerted deputies to a crash on Mt. Morris Road, west of Caitlin Road, in Oregon Township.
The sheriff’s office said a westbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on Mt. Morris Road went off the north side of the road and drove in a ditch for about a quarter-mile.
The Silverado then struck part of a field fence before colliding head-on with a tree. The force of the crash sent the engine block into the passenger compartment, investigators said.
After hitting the tree, the vehicle then overturned and trapped the driver, a 56-year-old man from Mt. Morris, inside when a fire from the engine started.
A deputy arrived on the scene soon after to extinguish the fire. He gave the driver first aid until firefighters and paramedics arrived.
Firefighters from the Columbiaville and Marathon Township fire departments used the Jaws of Life to extract the Mt. Morris man.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.
Mt. Morris road was closed for two hours to rescue the driver and investigate the crash.
Investigators say that excessive speed is a factor in this crash.
At this time, they have not determined if alcohol or drugs are factors until toxicology results are available.
The ongoing investigation is led by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
