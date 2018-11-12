A passerby is credited with saving the life of a Mid-Michigan woman who was trapped in a burning vehicle.
Michigan State Police with the Houghton Lake Post were called to a one-car crash on US-127 near the Clare/Roscommon County line on Nov. 10 at around 9:20 a.m.
Troopers learned that the driver was trapped, and the car was on fire, but their response to the scene was slowed by slippery road conditions.
That’s when investigators said a 51-year-old Riverdale man who was passing by grabbed a crowbar and broke one of the car’s windows, freeing the 24-year-old St. Louis woman before the flames could reach her.
Troopers said if it wasn’t for his quick actions, she might not have survived.
Instead, she escaped with minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital in Clare County for treatment.
