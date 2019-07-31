Dive teams are on the scene after a truck was found submerged in water this morning.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said that the truck was found at around 9:15 a.m. on July 31 off Miller Road in Saginaw County, and the body of an adult male was inside.
Federspiel said the truck was completely submerged in the water of a canal off Swan Creek.
He also said there appear to be skid marks in the area.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.