The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan Tuesday night.
Daniel McCarthy, 19, was last seen about 2:52 p.m. Monday, July 22 at the Ludington State Park Lake Michigan swim area.
Numerous public safety agencies assisted in the search efforts, that ended Tuesday night when McCarthy’s body was located.
His body was located about 300 yards from shore at a depth of 18-feet by the Michigan State Police Marine Services Team’s underwater autonomous vehicle, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.
A member of the sheriff’s dive team retrieved McCarthy’s body at 8:46 p.m.
“We’re happy to be able to bring some closure to the family and friends of Daniel,” Sheriff Kim Cole said. “The past few days’ incidents have been long and tiring for our emergency responders, but the dedication of all personnel involved is to be commended. We had great support from our partner agencies and the private businesses that provided materials.”
An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents how dangerous the currents on Lake Michigan can be.
“Parents and individuals are encouraged to educate themselves on the daily swim risk before venturing out into Lake Michigan,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.