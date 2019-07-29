A Mid-Michigan man’s death will save dozens through the gift of organ donations.
“It was really difficult when I pulled in the driveway for the first time knowing he’s not here. He’s not coming back,” said Lisa Carney, Troy Aldrich’s mom.
Carney, of Grand Blanc, said she’s living with the profound loss and is trying to come to terms with the death of her son.
“I try to tell myself he’s just away at summer camp and I’ll see him again,” Carney said.
On July 13, 22-year-old Troy Aldrich was thrown from a vehicle during a crash near Indian River. As a result of the crash, Aldrich suffered a serious brain injury.
“The fifth day they told us he was out of the woods. He passed the critical point. He may never wake up, but he would live,” Carney said.
Carney said hours later his prognosis took a deadly turn.
“He lost all brain activity and was declared brain dead,” Carney said.
She said her loving son was gone.
“He was a good-hearted person. He really cared for other people, very humble. He didn’t like a lot of attention on himself,” Carney said.
Aldrich was engaged to his high school sweetheart of seven years.
Carney said she will never forget the little things.
“He would shout out these silly words that he would hear on TV like he would say, 'awe dude saw,' or he would say,c'atawampus. Oh, that’s so catawampus.' Just silly words,” Carney said.
Aldrich’s death provided the opportunity to extend the lives of several others through organ donations. His bones, skin, and vein tissue were donated as well to help others.
Carney said the donations and helping others is a source of pride and comfort for her.
“It brings me comfort that his heart still beats out there, that he has saved people,” Carney said.
She said this isn’t goodbye, because she knows she will see him again.
