A Mid-Michigan handyman is missing work due to a break-in over the weekend.
Paul Marsi, of Midland, said thieves broke into his work truck and stole his tools.
“Just straight heartbreaking,” Marsi said.
Marsi is a father of three who supports his family working as a handyman.
This past weekend, someone stole Marsi’s livelihood when thieves ransacked his work truck.
“When they take stuff that’s not theirs, and I worked really hard for it. It’s sad and just uncalled for,” Marsi said.
Marsi said thieves took more than $700 worth of tools. He said they were tools he needed for work.
“Two rigid drills, a hammer drill, an impact, a Sawzall, and two rigid batteries,” Marsi said.
He said this leaves him in a bind.
“I use it a lot, almost every day and it’s pretty close to about 60 percent of what I do,” Marsi said.
He said since he’s not able to work, he’s taking a tremendous loss.
“The days I’m not able to work, I’m putting off a few hundred dollars every day,” Marsi said.
Marsi hopes he gets his tools back.
“It’s quite childish. If their parents raised them right, they should know better than to go into people’s things and take them,” Marsi said.
He said he did make a police report and has notified local resale shops of the items he’s missing, including the serial numbers. He also said each of his tools have his name on them.
