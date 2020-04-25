A Grandville man is alive after being submerged in a lake when his kayak capsizes.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Hennessy Lake in Tallmadge Township for a report of a kayaker in the middle of the lake, yelling for help.
According to deputies, upon arrival, they could see that a kayak had capsized, and a person was in the water holding on to it.
Deputies said the boat was operated by Joel Bundy of Grandville.
Deputies said they were able to borrow a kayak from a nearby residence and began paddling out onto the lake to assist Bundy. Geary Farrell, a nearby resident, also went out onto the lake in a rowboat.
According to deputies, Farrell was able to get Bundy into the rowboat and bring him shore.
Deputies said Bundy has been completely submerged in the water. He was treated at the scene for hypothermia and released.
