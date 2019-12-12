A 59-year-old Michigan man says he robbed a business so he could return to prison and be locked up for the rest of his life.
Mark Wilson was sentenced this week to at least 25 years in prison for armed robbery and he'll be in his 80s when he's eligible for parole.
Police say Wilson, from Portage, gave a note to a Hardee's employee in Escanaba last July, indicating that he was robbing the restaurant. He waited in a restroom until police arrived.
Wilson told a judge that he's "lost the ability to function normally with society."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.