Jason Nelson was convicted of assault in Sanilac County in 2017.
He says he didn't realize until after the trial that one of the jurors was a marriage counselor who had met with him and his ex-wife four years earlier.
Nelson says it was a stormy session filled with profanities.
The counselor said he remembered Nelson's ex-wife, but he didn't recall meeting Nelson. He told a judge that he acted fairly as a juror.
The assault allegations against Nelson did not involve his ex-wife.
The State Appeals court ruled today that there's "no evidence" that the counselor lacked impartiality as a juror.
