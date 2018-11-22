It was a shocking find at a local car wash when a man spotted a small set of boxes containing bags of ashes inside.
“I just wanted to return them to someone who misplaced them probably,” said Michael Page.
While cleaning out his car at a local car wash, Page discovered something rather unexpected.
Three small boxes containing an urn and a few bags of ashes lying right on the ground.
It happened earlier this week at the Marathon gas station and car wash on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw.
With the holidays upon us, Page felt it was necessary to reunite it with the owner as soon as possible.
“Well, it’s Thanksgiving and I feel like it’s a good deed for a person to open up with what we got going on in the world now to do something positive,” Page said.
But there’s another more personal reason, why returning these remains means so much to him.
“Well my father died two years ago, and his ashes was misplaced,” Page said.
For Page, the experience was devastating.
Which is why he’s reaching out to the public, hoping to prevent another family from going through what he did.
“And I just feel like it would be a blessing for someone to receive something that belongs to them,” Page said.
If you know anything about the ashes, you’re asked to call Page at (810) 259-5166.
