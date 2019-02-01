A Burt man is on a mission to find three strangers who helped his grandma when she needed it most.
His grandmother was clearing snow from around her mailbox when she slipped and fell, ultimately breaking her hip. That’s when good Samaritans pulled up and got her to safety.
“I wasn’t surprised that she was snow blowing. It’s kind of her thing to do, things she shouldn’t do,” said Chris Mohnk, grandson.
He said his grandmother has a bit of a stubborn streak.
At nearly 83-years-old she is active and chooses to do outside chores that Mohnk and his father would prefer she let them do.
Earlier this week, Mohnk got a frightening call. His grandmother had taken a hard fall while snow blowing her driveway.
“Could’ve been much worse with the busy road and the storm and no one there to help, but someone did come to help,” Mohnk said.
The incident left Mohnk’s grandmother with a broken hip near the side of the road.
Minutes later, three people driving by stopped to get her back inside. Not only did they call 911, but they shoveled the rest of her driveway themselves.
“They helped her and they didn’t leave any information. And just trying to figure that out so my grandmother can thank them and so my family can thank them too,” Mohnk said.
Although Mohnk didn’t get their name or contact information, he is now on a mission. He is asking for the public’s help in getting him in touch with the good Samaritans.
Mohnk said not only did they help his grandmother, but they reminded him of the good in people.
“There’s obviously almost 1,000 strangers who cared enough to share it with you guys to find out, so there’s still plenty of good people out there,” he said.
As for Mohnk’s grandmother, he said she is doing much better after going into surgery earlier this week. He said her days of snow blowing are definitely over.
