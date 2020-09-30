A man is seeking help locating his missing cabin that floated away in the May floods.
“We had a stairway coming down, and a deck, and a pool. And that all got washed away. And of course, my cabin,” said Michael Marker, Sanford resident.
Five months ago, Marker watched his family cabin and several other belongings float downriver during the Edenville and Sanford Dam failures.
To make matters worse, his basement and home were also severely flooded, which forced him and his wife to evacuate for weeks.
Despite all of that, Marker said he didn’t lose hope.
“I put out a call on Facebook for help and we had up to 60 people by noon helping,” Marker said.
That was back in May. Fast forward to the present and his house is looking far better with new drywall and flooring.
But his cabin remains to be found.
Marker said it has a lot of sentimental value because it was one of the last things him and his father ever built together.
He said they were able to find pieces of the cabin scattered around the area after the water receded.
“I found some steel from the roof. I found the couch that was in there, and the kit plate from the refrigerator. But I will try to find some more,” Marker said.
However, he is once again asking his community for help. Because for him, the cabin is far more than just a place.
“I would like to think it’s intact some place. But it’s probably tangled in the woods where I can’t get it out anyway. But just to know where it landed would be part of the whole story. This whole summer has been kind of an adventure,” Marker said.
