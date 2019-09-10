A security guard has been ordered to trial in the disappearance of a woman who worked at the same Detroit-area building but whose body hasn't been found.
Floyd Galloway Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills. She's been missing for nearly three years.
A judge heard two days of testimony before ordering Galloway to trial Tuesday. Under Michigan law, the evidence threshold is low at this stage of a felony case. A state police expert said there was a "strong" likelihood that Stislicki's DNA was on a carpet patch in Galloway's home.
Ann Stislicki said her daughter knew Galloway but "wasn't interested in him."
The 32-year-old Galloway has pleaded not guilty. He's serving a minimum 16-year prison sentence for kidnapping in a different case.
